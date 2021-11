327 views

Tasnim – LUHANSK, Zorya Luhansk forward Shahab Zahedi scored a hat-trick against Veres Rivne in Ukraine’s Premier League Sunday Night.

In the match, held at the Slavutych Arena, the Iranian forward opened the scoring in the 47th minute.

He also scored in the 49th and 83rd minutes for the host.

Zorya sits third with 29 points, six points behind leader Shakhtar.