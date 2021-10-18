TaÃ§a de Portugal: Niazmand debuts in PK shootout win against Oliveirense [VIDEO]

850 views

Jn.pt – AVEIRO, Portimonense defeated Liga 3 side Oliveirense this Sunday 5-4 on penalties.

After a 3-3 draw in extra time, the game was decided in a shootout in what was a great match in the third round of the Portuguese Cup.

The Algarvians were always ahead, with Renato JÃºnior scoring twice in regulation time, on the 20th and 55th minutes.

In response, equalizers for the home side came through Luisinho on the 35th minute and JoÃ£o Paredes converted a penalty five minutes from time on the 85th minute, showing that the team from Liga 3 would not go down easily.

Iranian keeper Payam blocked JoÃ£o Paredes’s initial shot, but the striker equalized on the rebound and took the game to extra time.

In extra time, SimÃ£o Fernandes returned the lead to Alvinegros on the 113th minute, but Oliveirense captain Filipe Alves returned hope to Oliveirenses tieing it up again in the 119th minute.

The match went into a penalty shootout where Iranian goalkeeper Niazmand loomed large to stop Ono’s shot, in the only failed attempt. The decisive goal belonged to Moufi as the Moroccan ‘stamped’ the passage to the next round.