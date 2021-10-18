Milan want two strikers next summer and have targeted 58-goal Zenit star [Report]

452 views

SempreMilan.com – MILAN, AC Milan intend to buy two strikers in the 2022 summer transfer window and are targeting a centre-forward currently playing in Russia, a report claims.

According toÂ PianetaMilan,Â Milanâ€™s intention is to buy two strikers next summer because Pietro Pellegri has not provided adequate guarantees and because Zlatan IbrahimoviÄ‡ could hang up his boots, with a long-term heir needed either way.

Lorenzo Lucca of Pisa is being followed as a young centre-forward with potential is eyed, but profiles are also monitored abroad in particular those with experience in the Champions League, and Zenit St. Petersburgâ€™s Sardar Azmoun is targeted.

Milan have monitored Azmoun already in past windows and there were even rumours of a â‚¬15m offer, but now he is free to leave the Russian side in June 2022 when his contract expires, but Roma and Arsenal are also keen.

Azmoun has scored 58 goals and provided 20 assists in 95 games played so far for Zenit, and as mentioned he has UCL experience.