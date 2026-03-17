March 20, 2026

Moghanlou and Ghoddos on target against Sharjah [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 17, 2026
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Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Ittihad Kalba and Sharjah played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the 20th round of the ADNOC Pro League at Kalba Stadium.

The result sees Kalba move up to ninth place on 21 points, while Sharjah remains just above them in eighth with the same points tally.

For Kalba, Shahriyar Moghanlou opened the scoring in the 10th minute, followed by Saman Ghoddos’ strike in the 28th. Sharjah responded through Osman Kamara, who scored twice in the 57th and 83rd minutes to secure the draw.

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