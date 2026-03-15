Four-nation friendly tournament moved to Turkey

Dailypost.ng – ANTALYA, The international friendly tournament, originally to be held in Amman, Jordan, has been moved to Antalya, Turkey, the DAILY POST reports.

The international friendly tournament was moved due to the current situation in the Middle East and the limited movement of people.

Nigeria will face Iran on Friday, 27 March and Jordan will battle with Costa Rica on the same day.

The Super Eagles will then confront Jordan on Tuesday, 31 March, with Iran facing Costa Rica.

Jordan, Iran, and Costa Rica are using these friendlies to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.