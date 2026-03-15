March 15, 2026

Four-nation friendly tournament moved to Turkey

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 15, 2026
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
98 views

Dailypost.ng – ANTALYA, The international friendly tournament, originally to be held in Amman, Jordan, has been moved to Antalya, Turkey, the DAILY POST reports.

The international friendly tournament was moved due to the current situation in the Middle East and the limited movement of people.

Nigeria will face Iran on Friday, 27 March and Jordan will battle with Costa Rica on the same day.

The Super Eagles will then confront Jordan on Tuesday, 31 March, with Iran facing Costa Rica.

Jordan, Iran, and Costa Rica are using these friendlies to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

More Stories

RPL: Hosseinnejhad scores against Orenburg [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 15, 2026

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Iran’s campaign ends after loss to Philippines [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 8, 2026

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Iran lose to Australia [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 8, 2026