AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: South Korea defeats Iran in group opener [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 3, 2026
Outlook – GOLD COAST, South Korea opened their Group A campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Iran at the Gold Coast Stadium.

After a patient start against Iran’s deep-lying five-woman defense, Choe Yu-ri broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, slamming home a rebound.

The Taeguk Ladies doubled their lead in the second half through a Kim Hye-ri penalty before captain Ko Yoo-jin sealed the result with a powerful 75th-minute header.

Boasting 80% possession and over 30 shots, South Korea’s dominant display places them at the top of the group alongside Australia.

