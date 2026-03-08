AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Iran lose to Australia [VIDEO]

AFC – GOLD COAST, Australia booked their quarter-final place at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 in emphatic fashion by defeating Iran 4-0 on Thursday evening.

Joe Montemurro’s side scored thrice in the first half in an accomplished performance to record a second win on the trot in Group A, which also confirmed Korea Republic’s passage into the knockouts.

In front of a near sellout crowd at the Gold Coast Stadium, the hosts started brightly on a rain-slicked surface as Caitlin Foord won a free-kick in the D with less than two minutes on the clock that was hit low by Emily van Egmond and well held by Maryam Yektaei.

Australia’s dominance was rewarded six minutes later. One of five new faces in the starting line-up, Amy Sayer had the crowd on their feet when her cross from the right flew straight into the far corner for her fifth international goal.

Sam Kerr then uncharacteristically lobbed an effort wide after being sent clear by Van Egmond, while Foord’s fierce finish in the 18th minute was disallowed due to Kerr straying offside in the buildup.

But Iran’s resistance was broken in the 27th minute when Yektaei failed to gather Foord’s teasing right-wing delivery and the ball fell to Mary Fowler, who reacted quickest to scramble in her 17th goal for Australia – and first since April 2025.

A third arrived eight minutes later through Alanna Kennedy, who met Kerr’s deft flick in the box with a crisp volley into the bottom left corner.

Yektaei then produced a fine save to tip away Ellie Carpenter’s deflected long-range strike, before Foord mistimed her effort at the far post with the goal at her mercy and sent the ball over.

Kerr thought she had made it 4-0 in the 44th minute, only for VAR to rule the Matildas’ all-time leading scorer offside for a second time.

The largely one-way traffic resumed after the break as Carpenter stung Yektaei’s palms again with another strike from distance, although Fatemeh Pasandideh came close to scoring Iran’s first-ever tournament goal when she lashed the ball just past the left post on 52 minutes.

But it was 4-0 near the hour mark when Kennedy rose highest to head in Van Egmond’s corner, notching her first brace for Australia.

The home side kept plugging away in a bid to add to their tally but were kept out by committed defending from their opponents, who were often pinned in their own half.

In search of a hat-trick, Kennedy joined Remy Siemsen upfront late on but even with 11 minutes of added time there was no way through, although by then Australia had long sealed their knockout berth for the seventh time in as many editions.

Australia will meet Korea Republic on Sunday in a clash to determine who wins the group, while Iran face Philippines at the same time to battle for third place.