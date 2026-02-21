Esteghlal part ways with Sa Pinto

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal have parted company with Portuguese coach Ricardo Sa Pinto in a surprise move, despite previously announcing plans to continue their cooperation.

The Tehran-based club had publicly expressed confidence in Sa Pinto, signaling stability on the bench. However, a sudden change of direction has brought his tenure to an abrupt end. The decision follows a disappointing spell, highlighted by Esteghlal’s elimination from the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Two.

Under Sa Pinto, the Blues showed moments of promise but struggled for consistency, particularly on the continental stage where expectations were high. Their early exit raised concerns among fans and club officials alike.

Esteghlal are now expected to act swiftly in appointing a new head coach as they look to revive their campaign and restore belief among supporters for the remainder of the season.