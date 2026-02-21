Ezatolahi scores, Azmoun assists as Shabab Al Ahli strengthens lead in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli defeated Al Dhafra 5-0 at Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium in the 17th round of the ADNOC Pro League, consolidating their lead at the top of the standings with 41 points.

The match saw Shabab Al Ahli dominate from start to finish, with Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri scoring twice in the 9th and 77th minutes. Saeed Ezzatullah scored in the 50th minute, followed by Bala in the 67th minute, and Cascardo in the 74th minute, completing the 5-0 victory over Al Dhafra.

With the win, Shabab Al Ahli maintained its first-place position with 41 points and a game in hand. Al Dhafra remained in tenth place with 17 points.