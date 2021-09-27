2021 Futsal World Cup: Iran bows out after loss to Kazakhstan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – KAUNAS, Iran suffered a late 3-2 loss against Kazakhstan and failed to book a place in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-finals Monday night.

Moslem Oladghobad finished Saeid Ahmad Abbasiâ€™s pass into the area in the eighth minute at the Kaunas Arena.

Ahmad Esmaeilpour displayed individual brilliance in the 15th minute when he collected Mahdi Javidâ€™s long-range cross before dribbling past Kazakhstan goalkeeper Leo Higuita to make it 2-0.

Dauren Tursagulov pulled a goal back in the 25th minute and Arnold Knaub leveled the score four minutes later.

Taynan then completed Kazakhstanâ€™s amazing comeback when he scored off a corner as Iranâ€™s hopes of making a third FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-final were dashed.