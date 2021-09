(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal head coach Farhad Majidi put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension on Saturday.

Mostafa Ajorloo, the new general manager of Esteghlal club, said that he would support Majidi as the Blues’ head coach.

On Saturday, Majidi extended his contract for three more years.

Also, former Esteghlal player Bijan Taheri was named as sporting director of the club.