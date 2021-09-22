AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Iran defeats Bangladesh [VIDEO]

151 views

Tehran Times – TASHKENT, Iran started the AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup qualifiers with a 5-0 win over Bangladesh at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

The win brought Maryam Irandoostâ€™s side level with Jordan at the top of Group G, with the winner of Saturdayâ€™s clash between the two sides to decide who advances to Januaryâ€™s final tournament in India.

Iranian captain Behnaz Taherkhani scored twice from the penalty spot, with Melika Motevalli, Golnoosh Khosravi and Hajar Dabbaghi also finding the back of the net to eliminate a Bangladesh side which had lost their first match 5-0 against Jordan on Sunday.

The 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be held in India from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6.

Japan are the defending champions.