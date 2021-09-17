Persepolis to meet Al Hilal at 2021 ACL quarters

88 views

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Persepolis football team of Iran will meet Saudi Arabiaâ€™s Al Hilal in quarterfinals round of the 2021 AFC Champions League following the completion of the draw in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday.

With four former champions among the eight teams in the draw, blockbuster ties await fans with the centralized single-leg Quarter-finals and Semi-finals of the East Region to be played in Korea Republic and the West Region matches and Final hosted in Saudi Arabia.

In the West Zone quarter-finals-finals, UAE’s Al Wahda FSCC will face Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr while two-time runners-up Persepolis will face 2019 champions Al Hilal SFC.

Two-time winners Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors while face defending champions Ulsan Hyundai FC in an all-Korea Republic affair while a third side from Korea Republic, Pohang Steelers will face Japan’s Nagoya Grampus in the East quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for Oct. 16 and 17 with the semi-finals on Oct. 19 and 20. The final is on Nov. 23, the-afc.com wrote.