Roma intent on bringing Zenitâ€™s Azmoun in June 2022

RomaPress.net – ROME, Sardar Azmoun is a player that Mourinho rates a lot, and one of the many names on Pintoâ€™s radar for this past summer transfer window.

The Iranian international recently confirmed Romaâ€™s interest in him. However, Zenit was reluctant in letting him go.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma is intent on bringing Azmoun to the Italian capital in the summer of 2022. Azmounâ€™s contract is set to expire then and thus could join the capital club on a free transfer.

The Iranian striker is reportedly still in touch with General Manager Tiago Pinto.

The player would fit Mourinhoâ€™s preferred line-up of three strikers, once Borja Mayoralâ€™s two-year loan comes to an end, along with Tammy Abraham and Eldor Shomurodov.