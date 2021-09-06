Ghazaleh Salehipour joins Juventud Torremolinos

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – MALAGA, Iranian international woman football player Ghazaleh Salehipour joined Spanish team Juventud Torremolinos.

She has penned a one-year deal with the Malaga-based football team.

Defender Salehipour has previously played in Iranian teams Vochan and Zob Ahan.

Juventud de Torremolinos Club de FÃºtbol is a Spanish football team based in Torremolinos, MÃ¡laga, in the autonomous community of Andalusia.

Founded in 1958, it plays in Tercera DivisiÃ³n â€“ Group 9, holding home matches at Estadio Municipal El Pozuelo.