Syria didn’t deserve to lose against Iran: Nizar Mahrous

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Syria national football team coach Nizar Mahrous said his team didn’t deserve to lose against Iran.

Syria was defeated against Iran 1-0 in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers round e on Thursday.

Despite the defeat, Mahrous had no complaints about his side’s effort.

“We had a good match against Iran and we didn’t deserve to lose. A draw would have been a fair result for the two sides,” he said.

“We were affected with the absence of several players due to injuries and therefore we didn’t have many players to use. Some players who started the match didn’t have international experience and this affected us as well.

“Iran is one of the best teams in Asia but I think that we gave them a hard time. We studied the team very well as its players are strong physically and they are of a high level.”

Syria will look to pick up their first points in the group against United Arab Emirates in Amman on Tuesday, while Iran will travel to Doha to meet Dick Advocaat’s Iraq.