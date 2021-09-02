Ali Daei’s international record broken by Cristiano Ronaldo

268 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the world record for goals scored in men’s international football Wednesday night.

The Portuguese star scored his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in their dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland.

Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006, held the record which Ronaldo equaled with a double against France at Euro 2020.

Ronaldo, who rejoined Manchester United from Juventus on deadline day, and Daei are the only two male players to score 90 or more international goals.