376 views

AFC – TEHRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran will look to build on an air of invincibility at Azadi Stadium when they host Syria on Matchday One of the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar on Thursday.

Returning to one of Asia’s great footballing venues for the first time since October 2019 gives Team Melli the chance to extend an impressive home record which has seen them go unbeaten in competitive matches in Tehran since 2012.

The venue provided the backdrop for away day disappointment for all of Korea Republic, Uzbekistan, China PR and Qatar during the Final Round of Qualifiers for Russia 2018, with Syria the only team to avoid defeat there thanks to the 2-2 draw they achieved after Iran had already qualified.

Playing on home soil is a further boost to an Iranian team that has seldom looked back since Dragan Skočić became head coach in February 2020.

Appointed at a time when the nation’s Qatar 2022 hopes hung in the balance following defeats to Bahrain and Iraq, Skočić steadied the ship as Team Melli recorded four consecutive wins in the June international window to qualify for the final stage as group winners.

They also arrive boasting one of the most impressive collections of individual talent of any national team in Asia, with Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh just a few of the big names at Skočić’s disposal.

The European-based trio all come into the international break having made stellar starts to their respective club seasons, netting 10 goals between them in the opening weeks of the 2021-22 campaign.

While much of the focus is on Iran’s star-studded squad, Syria has arrived in Tehran hoping of going a step further than their memorable run to the playoff stage during qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

That task will be made difficult by the absence of star Al Ahli striker Omar Al Soma, who will miss both September fixtures through injury, but the return of 2017 AFC Player of the Year Omar Khribin to the national team for the first time in almost two years is a major boost.

Also returning is head coach Nizar Mahrous, who will lead the national team for the third time following previous stints in 2004 and 2011.

Despite their fighting 2-2 draw in Tehran four years ago, Syria’s all-time record against the Iranians makes for difficult reading. The Qasioun Eagles have won just once in 28 previous meetings, with their sole victory coming in 1973.