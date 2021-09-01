Syria coach Mahrous optimistic about WCQ’s

131 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Syria national football team head coach Nizar Mahrous is optimistic about the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Syria is scheduled to meet Iran in Group A on Thursday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

“This spell is different because we haven’t had much time together before the Qualifiers, though we are optimistic. We hope things will go our way, and if we can manage to get a settled squad, we’ll have the solidity we need to push for qualification,” Mahrous said in an interview with FIFA.com.

Mahrous faces a tough task, with Syria drawn into Group A containing Korea Republic, Iran, UAE, Iraq, and Lebanon, a section described by the veteran coach as both “easy and tough” at the same time.

Asked about his side’s chances, he said, “There’s not much (difference) between the teams and we’re in with a chance, especially if we have a settled squad. We hope we can identify the line-up that will make us competitive at this vital stage of the Qualifiers.”