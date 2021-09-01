Iran beats Belarus in two friendly matches [VIDEO]

85 views

Tasnim – MINSK, Iran’s national futsal team defeated Belarus in two friendly matches.

Iran beat its host 5-1 in the second friendly. Team Melli had defeated Belarus 8-2 in the first warm-up match.

The matches were held as part of the preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Iran is in Group F along with the USA, Serbia, and Argentina. Iran lost to the USA at the 1992 FIFA Futsal World Cup and failed to win a bronze medal.

The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup will be the ninth FIFA Futsal World Cup, the quadrennial international futsal championship contested by the men’s national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

The competition will be held in Lithuania from September 12 to October 3.