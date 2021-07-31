IPL: Saipa relegated to Azadegan league

35 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Saipa football team was relegated from the Iran Professional League (IPL) Friday night.

Saipa lost 5-1 to Tractor on the final day of the IPL in Tabriz and was relegated from the top-flight league.

The Tehran-based football team joined Machine Sazi, who had previously been relegated from IPL and will feature in the Azadegan league next season.

Persepolis won the title for the fifth successive time, followed by Sepahan and Esteghlal.

Fajr Sepasi and Havadar secured promotion to the IPL last week.