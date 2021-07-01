Skocic keen on continuing work with Iranian coaches

468 views

Mehr News – TEHRAN, The Croatian head coach of Iran’s national football team has asked the Football Federation of Iran to keep his technical coaches in the final round of qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

After Team Melli advanced to the final qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup, Iran Football Federation announced that Dragan Skocic will remain as Iran head coach in the World Cup qualifiers Round 3.

Before his one-week trip to Croatia, Skocic met with the federation president Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem and asked to continue work with the members of the technical staff who accompanied the national team in Round 2 including Persepolis coach Karim Bagheri and Vahid Hashemian.

Bagheri, who has a contract with Persepolis until the end of this season, has not yet made his decision and is to hold a meeting with Azizi Khadem and Skocic to consider their offer.

The Croat and his Iranian coaches led the national team in Round 2, where Team Melli earned four successive wins over Hong Kong, Bahrain, Cambodia, and Iraq in Group C.

Dragan Skocic was appointed as Iran coach in February 2020 and under his leadership, Iran has won seven matches in a row.