0 views

Walfoot.be – CHARLEROI, The Iranian winger will not return to Charleroi, and will remain on loan again with Croatian club HNK Gorica..

20-year-old Iranian winger Younes Delfi will not return to Sporting de Charleroi this summer according to recent reports. His loan has been extended with HNK Gorica where he will remain. A purchase option has also been included in this loan.

Delfi played 5 games for the Zebras, with two goals and an assist.