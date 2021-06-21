Iran Super Cup: Persepolis defeat Tractor to win title [VIDEO]

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis defeated Tractor 1-0 to win fourth successive Iranâ€™s Hazfi Cup title here at the Azadi Stadium on Sunday.

Issa Alekasir scored the only goal of the match just after the hour mark after dribbling past Tractor defender Mohammadreza Khanzadeh into the area and unleashed a ferocious right-footed strike.

Tractor were reduced to 10 men in the 78th after Mehdi Tikdari was shown a straight red card for a foul on Persepolis defender Saeid Aghaei.

Persepolis had won the Super Cup title in the third previous editions.

The Iranian Super Cup is a match between the Iranian Professional League’s season champions and the winners of the Hazfi Cup.