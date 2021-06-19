Iran Super Cup: Persepolis and Tractor to lock horns for title

19 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team will host Tractor in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Sunday with the aim of winning Super Cup for the fourth time in a row.

Popular football team Persepolis have already won the trophy three times out of five editions.

Iran league champions Persepolis will play Tractor as Hazfi Cup winners.

It could be an exciting curtain-raiser for resumption of the league after a month. The Iran Professional League was halted for about one month due to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“We respect Tractor since they are a strong team. The Sunday’s match is a match between two champions and it shows that how important the match is,” Persepolis coach Hamid Motahari said in the pre-match news conference.

“Unfortunately, our midfielders Vahid Amiri and Kamal Kamyabinia are absent in the match due to injury but we are ready to win the title. We miss our fans and want to present them the title,” he added.