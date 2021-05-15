Iranian women referees to officiate at FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifier

43 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Gelareh Nazemi and Zari Fathi were chosen to officiate at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifiers.

Iraq, Thailand, Vietnam and Lebanon will compete for two places in Sharjah, the UAE from May 20 to 25.

The Asian Futsal Championship, which is a qualifier of the World Cup, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, organizers decided Japan, Iran and Uzbekistan got automatic places in the final based on results in recent tournaments.

Four other teams will compete for the two remaining berths.