Mehdi Taremi stars as FC Porto thrash Farense [VIDEO]

231 views

Bancada.pt – PORTO, The Iranian scored twice and made two assists.Â The result postpones the likely celebration of the title in Alvalade.

FC Porto defeated Farense 5-1 during the 32nd round of the Primeira League played at the EstÃ¡dio do DragÃ£o.Â Â

Forced to win in order to prevent Sporting from becoming champions and avoid the approaching Benfica, SÃ©rgio ConceiÃ§Ã£o’s team wrapped up the game early.Â TaremiÂ opened the scoringÂ after five minutes,Â converting a penalty committed byÂ LicÃ¡.Â Â Â

The IranianÂ strikerÂ also contributed the assists for the goals fromÂ ToniÂ MartÃ­nez on the 14th minute,Â andÂ LuisÂ Diaz on theÂ 20th minute.Â And it only took 20 minutesÂ for the dragon to KO Farense.Â Â

TheÂ situation worsened for Jorge Costa’s team with the expulsion of Bilel.Â Tiago Martins initially showed a yellow, but after reviewing VAR, he corrected his decision and Farense was reduced to 10 men.Â

In the second half, Mehdi TaremiÂ continued his dominant display scoring his second goal on the 58th minute.Â The Iranian was unsurprisingly elected the man of the match.

Joao Mario completed the Porto scoring route on the 84th minute. The goals continued, as the visitors managed to get a consolation as Lica grabbed one back for Farense on the 89th minute.

With this result, FC Porto is five points behind Sporting and seven more points than Benfica, with both teams’ also having one game less.