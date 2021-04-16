Iranian coach Dastneshan dies of COVID-19

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – GHAEMSHAHR, Iranian football coach Nader Dastneshan passed away on Friday from COVID-19.

The 60-year-old coach was hospitalized at the Razi Hospital in Ghaemshahr since last week but lost his battle with coronavirus.

Dastneshan coached many Iranian football clubs including Nassaji, Malavan, Mes Kerman, Naft Tehran, Steel Azin, and Sepidrood Rasht during his 17-year coaching career.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Dastneshanâ€™s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.