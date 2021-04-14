ACL Group B: Tractor, Pakhtakor settle for thrilling draw [VIDEO]

210 views

Tehran Times – SHARJAH, A fine display of attacking football saw Iranâ€™s Tractor and Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan play out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Sharjah Stadium in the opening match of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group B on Wednesday.

Ashkan Dejagah and Mohammad Abbaszadeh scored for Tractor in the 53rd and 56th minutes.

Dragan Ceran halved the deficit in the 69th minute and Sharof Mukhitdinov equalized the match with a powerful shot in the 82nd minute.

Hojimat Erkinov made it 3-2 in the 82nd minute but Abbaszadeh levelled the score from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Pakhtakor face Iraqâ€™s Air Force Club on Saturday while Tractor play the home side Sharjah FC in their next game.