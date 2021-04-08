IPL: Persepolis beat Nassaji [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team have provisionally moved up to top of Iran Professional League (IPL) with a 2-0 win over Nassaji on Thursday.

Mehdi Torabi gave the hosts a lead just eight minutes into the match from a set-piece.

Substitute Issa Alekasir doubled the advantage in the 90th minute.

Persepolis sit top of the table with 41 points, one point ahead of Sepahan who have one match in hands.

Persepolis will travel to India on Saturday to participate at the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E matches.