Sevilla interested in Sardar Azmoun [Report]

Tasnim – SEVILLA, Sevilla football team is reportedly going to sign Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun.

The Spanish top-flight team is looking for a replacement for Luuk de Jong, Elgoldigital.com reported.

Sevilla director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo has confirmed the news.

The Iranian striker has completed an important season with Zenit St. Petersburg where he has managed to score 11 goals in 15 appearances for the Russian club, something that has caught the attention of several teams in Europe.

The Iranian forward has continued to improve his records in the Russian Premier League.

Azmoun’s contract with Zenit will expire in the summer of 2022.