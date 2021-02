(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – PORTO, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi was chosen as the best player of January in Primeira Liga.

The Porto forward has been chosen as the best player of January by Players’ Union.

He stole the show in the matches against Benfica, Gil Vicente and Rio Ave in Primeira Liga’s January matches.

Taremi has found his spot at Sergio Conceicao’s starting XI in the recent weeks.