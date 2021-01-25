IPL: Sepahan beat Sanat Naft, Persepolis stunned in Arak [VIDEO]

104 views

Tehran Times – ABADAN, Sepahan football team defeated Sanat Naft 2-1 in Abadan on Monday to go top of Iran Professional League (IPL) behind leaders Esteghlal on goal difference.

Sajad Shahbazzadeh put the visiting team ahead in Abadan’s Takhti Stadium just six minutes into the match but Ahmad Shariatzadeh leveled the score in the 70th minute.

With two minutes remaining, Mohammadreza Mehdizadeh scored the winner for Sepahan.

In Tabriz, Foolad defeated rock-bottom Machine Sazi 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Ayanda Patosi.

Persepolis suffered their first defeat in the current season losing to Aluminum 2-1 in Arak.

Kamal Kamyabinia opened the goal with a header un the seventh minute but Shahin Tavakoli and Hamed Pakdel scored for the hosts in the first half to seal a valuable win for their team.

Esteghlal are top of the table with 22 points, followed by Sepahan and Sanat Naft.