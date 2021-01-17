Four Iranians shortlisted for ‘Best AFC International Player 2020’

67 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranian players Mehdi Taremi, Kaveh Rezaei, Ali Gholizadeh, and Sardar Azmoun have been nominated for the Best AFC International Player of 2020.

It was a footballing year like no other, but despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia’s top players still delivered exceptional performances worthy of wider recognition.

For that reason, the-AFC.com has invited the fans to cast their vote in Asia’s Choice – Fan Awards: Best AFC International Player in 2020, which is open to men’s players registered to clubs outside the Asian continent.

Mehdi Taremi (Porto/IRN)

Few Asian players outside the continent experienced such a transformative year as Taremi, who finished equal top scorer in the Portuguese top-flight, subsequently earning a move to one of the country’s biggest clubs.

Thirteen of his 21 goals for Rio Ave came in 2020, with a further six coming in the colors of FC Porto, as well as one in a rare international outing for Team Melli, as Taremi confirmed his status as one of Asia’s top strikers.

Sardar Azmoun (FC Zenit/IRN)

A total 21 goals in all competitions, three pieces of silverware and equal billing with teammate Artem Dzyuba as the Russian Premier League’s top scorer made 2020 a year to remember for Sardar Azmoun,

He scored multiple goals in a match on no less than six occasions, playing a starring role as Zenit navigated a series of challenges to win the League, Cup and Super Cup.

Ali Gholizadeh (RSC Charleroi/IRN)

One of a strong Asian contingent in the Belgian top-flight, and particularly at Charleroi, Gholizadeh prospered throughout 2020, delivering a string of excellent performances for the ambitious club.

A regular provider of goals and assists from his wide attacking midfielder role, Gholizadeh has shone in both domestic and continental action to establish himself as a key player.

Kaveh Rezaei (RSC Charleroi/IRN)

From scoring a league hat-trick in his third outing of the calendar year to a run of six goals in as many matches in August and September, 2020 was an impressive year for the Iranian international.

His goals helped Charleroi qualify for European football and, for a time, powered them to the top of the Belgian First Division A table, as Rezaei added his name to the impressive array of Team Melli forwards in Europe.