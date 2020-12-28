Tractor interested in Shojaei as permanent coach [Report]

215 views

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Tractor football club owner Mohammad Reza Zenouzi says they are interested in signing a multi-year deal with Masoud Shojaei.

Tractor captain Shojaei replaced Alireza Mansourian as Tractor interim coach two weeks ago.

Under his leadership, Tractor has won two matches and lost one.

“We hope that Shojaei will lead Tractor for the rest of the season. We are ready to sign a multi-year deal with him,” Zenouzi said in an interview with Tractor’s website.

“Tractor’s fans are very satisfied with the way we play under guidance of Shojaei. We will support him to continue his job in the club,” he added.