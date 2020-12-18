IPL: Esteghlal held, Gol Gohar return to top spot [VIDEO]

49 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal, and Zob Ahan football teams shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw in Matchweek 7 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Esteghlal could stay on top but it showed a lackluster performance in its away match in Isfahan.

In Sirjan, Gol Gohar Nigerian striker Godwin Mensha scored three goals in the 45th, 66th and 69th minutes to help his team come back top of the league.

Saipa drew 0-0 with Machine Sazi in Tehran and Naft Masjed Soleyman edged past Foolad 1-0, courtesy of Nima Entezari’s goal in the added time.

In Tabriz, Tractor, who is leading by Masoud Shojaei, registered its second consecutive win in the current season, beating Paykan 3-1.

Mehdi Tikdari opened the scoring for Tractor in the 21st minute and Ashkan Dejagah made it 2-0 one minute later. Mohammad Abbaszadeh also scored in the 39th minute.

Reza Jabireh pulled a goal back in the 77th minute.

Gol Gohar is back on top with 13 points and moved one clear at the top. Esteghlal sits second place.