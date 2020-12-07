Shahab Zahedi scores brace as Dynamo Kyiv show interest [VIDEO]

182 views

Tasnim – DONETSK, The Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi has been linked with a move to Ukrainian giant Dynamo Kyiv after his goal-scoring streak has him in the first place of the UPL topscorer rankings.

Zahedi currently plays at Olimpik Donetsk, but his good performances have caught the eye of the Ukrainian Premier League team.

Shahab scored a brace against bottom table dwellers Rukh Vynnyky yesterday, as Olimpik Donetsk won the match 3:1.

The 25-year-old forward currently sits on top of the UPL goalscorers list having scored 8 goals and 1 assist in 11 games.

Zahedi had been previously linked with a move to Persepolis, but Olimpik Donetsk did not allow him to leave the team.