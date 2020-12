29 views

Tasnim – KUWAIT CITY, Captain of Iran’s Women National Futsal Team Nasimeh Gholami joined Kuwaiti club Al-Fatat.

She started playing futsal in 2001 and has been the captain of Iran since 2014.

Gholami played for Iranian team Heyat Football Khorasan last season.

“I’ve penned a contract with Kuwaiti club Al-Fatat for the new season and I will do my best to be a good representative from Iran,” Gholami posted on her Instagram account.

Al-Fatat Sporting Club was founded in 1975.