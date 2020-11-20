Hamed Lak picked ‘Best 2020 ACL (West) Player’

54 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak was chosen as the best player of the 2020 AFC Champions League (West) by the fans.

Lak won the poll with 42 percent of votes.

Lak conceded just two goals in seven matches, none of those from open play, and the 29-year-old has been a huge part of the Tehran giant march to the 2020 AFC Champions League final.

His shining moment came in the semi-final against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, with a big save in the penalty shootout to deny Maicon and help send Persepolis into the competition climax.

Hamed Lak, Shoja Khlilzadeh, Siamak Nemati, Saeid Aghaei, Kamal Kamyabinia, and Bashar Resan from Persepolis as well as Esteghlal forwards Mehdi Ghaedi and Amir Arsalan Motahari were in the poll.

Al-Nassr’s Abderrazak Hamdallah and Maicon and Al-Sadd forward Baghdad Bounedjah also were among the team.