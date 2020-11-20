Mehdikhani pens two-year contract with Persepolis

105 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Mohammad Mehdi Mehdikhani penned a two-year contract with Persepolis.

The 23-year-old reached an agreement with Persepolis on Monday and officially penned his contract with the Iranian team Tuesday night.

Persepolis forward Isa Alekasir has been handed a six-month ban for ‘eye-slant’ celebration in the AFC Champions League against Pakhtakor and now the team is going to find a replacement for him.

Ukraine’s Olimpik Donetsk forward Shahab Zahedi and PEC Zwolle forward Reza Ghoochannejhad had been linked with Persepolis as well.