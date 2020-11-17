Davoud Mahabadi named Iran U19 coach

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Davoud Mahabadi was named as new head coach of Iran U19 football team on Tuesday.

Mahabadi was appointed as head coach and ex-Persepolis coach Hamid Derakhshan has been named as the team’s technical director.

The 47-year-old coach has most recently worked as Iran’s First Division team Fajr Sepasi.

Mahabadi replaced Parviz Mazloumi in the post.

Mazloumi stepped down as coach of Iran U19 team in early October to work as Iranian football club Esteghlal’s sporting director.

Mahabadi will have to prepare the Iranian team for the 2021 AFC U19 Championship in Uzbekistan.