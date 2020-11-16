Bakhtiar Rahmani joins Azerbaijan’s Sabail

0 views

Tasnim – BAKU, Iranian midfielder Bakhtiar Rahmani joined Azerbaijani top-flight football team Sabail.

No details have been revealed about the deal.

Rahmani has joined his countryman Peyman Keshavarzi in the Azerbaijani team.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder started his career in Foolad in 2007 and has also played at Sepahan, Esteghlal, Tractor, Zob Ahan and Sanat Naft.

“I am very pleased to join Sabail. I believe that great games await us together with the team. The club officials and players welcomed me very well, and I want to thank everyone for that. I will do my best to succeed here. I believe that together we can achieve great things. This is a new challenge for me and I believe that everything will be fine!” announced Rahmani after his unveiling.

Sabail was established in 2016 and immediately joined the Azerbaijan First Division.