Edmond Bezik lauds Persepolis’ opening day performance

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Persepolis forward Edmond Bezik believes that the Reds had a good performance in their first game of the 2020/21 Iran Professional League (IPL).

The IPL holders were held to a goalless draw by Saipa in the opening match of the new season on Friday.

Bezik, who was well-known for his impressive finishing skills as a striker, explained his views regarding the game in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

“It was a good game both teams played. Considering that it was the first game of the teams, they performed well. The game was intensive and fast. Persepolis were a bit unlucky as they failed to take their chances against a grimly determined Saipa. That was the only thing missing from their performance.”

The former striker of Persepolis lauds the harmony of Yahya Golmohammadi’s side in their first match.

“The important point about Persepolis is that the new players of the team are well suited to the tactic of the team’s head coach and have adapted to the system. They dominated the game and had a greater share of the ball during the match, creating five or six chances in front of the goal but failed to score. They need to generate cohesion and understanding between themselves on the pitch for things to work better,” Bezik said.

The former player of Ararat, Persepolis, Sepahan and Iran national team, also talked about the effects of the departure of some of Persepolis’ key players, such as Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mehdi Torabi, and Ali Alipour.

“When a player is a member of a big team like Persepolis for several years and wins different trophies with this team, it proves the quality of that player. So, the departure of such players will certainly affect a team’s performance, at least in the short term. For those players who replace them in the squad, it takes time to adapt themselves to the situation of a great club like Persepolis because the new players usually come from teams that have a lower level than Persepolis, both in terms of the number of the fans and the honors and history,” the retired Armenian-Iranian added.