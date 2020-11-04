Tractor Sazi interested in Alex Samizadeh [Report]

71 views

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Iranian football club Tractor has set its sight on signing Alex Samizadeh.

Samizadeh, 21, has previously played for English clubs Bolton Wanderers, Chorley and Kilmarnock.

Tractor has previously wanted to sign Iranian-Norwegian forward David Tavakoli but he opted not to join the team.

Now, local media reports suggest that Tractor wants to sign Samizadeh.

The new edition of the Iran Professional League will kick off on November 6.

Tractor will start the league with a match against Naft Masjed Soleyman in the opening day.