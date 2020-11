29 views

Tasnim – SIRJAN, Iranian top-flight football club Gol Gohar completed the signing of Esteghlal winger Milad Zakipour on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old player canceled his contract with the Blues and joined the Sirjan-based club.

Esteghlal has recently signed Persepolis left winger Mohammad Naderi and Zakipour was forced to leave the team due to lack of playing time.

The new edition of the Iran Professional League will kick off on November 6.

Gol Gohar will host Sepahan on November 7.