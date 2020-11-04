Mehdi Tartar appointed Paykan coach

(No Ratings Yet)

19 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mehdi Tartar was appointed as new head coach of Paykan football team on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old coach replaced Abdollah Veisi who parted ways with the Tehran based football club last week.

Tartar stepped down as Naft Majed Soleyman coach at the end of the last Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

Ex-Iran U23 coach Hamid Estili was among the candidates to take charge of the team.

The new edition of the Iran Professional League will kick off on Nov. 6.

Paykan will meet Sanat Naft on Nov.7.