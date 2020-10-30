Persepolis transfer ban lifted

110 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, FIFA has lifted the transfer ban of Iranian football club Persepolis.

Persepolis had been handed the transfer ban by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) in September over non-payment of dues to former coach Branko Ivankovic.

In a letter sent to the club, the world football governing body has confirmed that the Iranian team are eligible to sign player.

Persepolis have qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League final, where the Reds will meet the East champions on Dec. 19 in Doha, Qatar.