Sayyadmanesh scores for Zorya on debut [VIDEO]

Sport.ua – LUHANSK, 19-year-old Allahyar Sayyadmanesh became the youngest UPL scorer in the league and among Asian legionnaires from abroad.

In the match against Rukh Lviv, that ended in a 4:0 win, the young Iranian striker Allahjar Sayyadmanesh made his debut for Zorya.

Allahyar was subbed into the match on the 81st minute with his team already leading by three goals.

Not long after, a superb counter-attack from the left saw the young Iranian bag his first goal in the Ukrainian top flight in injury time (90th + 2′).

In addition to becoming the youngest scorer in Ukraine Premier League this season, Allahyar is also among the youngest legionnaires from Asia to have scored in the UPL.