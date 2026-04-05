April 8, 2026

Dennis Eckert Ayensa scores brace to help Standard defeat OHL [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 5, 2026
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7sur7.be – LEUVEN, Standard Liege overturned the situation to score a 1-3 win at Den Dreef on Saturday, on the first day of the Europe playoffs of the Jupiler Pro League.

After a goalless first half, OHL opened the scoring after returning from the locker room through HenokTeklab, whose strike beat Lucas Pirard to take the lead (48th, 1-0).

Standard reacted via Dennis Eckert Ayensa, who tied the match (65th, 1-1). The Liégeois then took advantage of the Brabant disorganization to take the lead on the scoreboard.

Ewoud Pletinckx then scored for Liège to give the visitors the lead (80th, 1-2).

At the end of the match, Leuven played high wanting to equalize and Eckert Ayensa took the opportunity to exploit the depth in the back of the defense and got a penalty, which he himself converted (90th + 6, 1-3).

The Liégeois are second in the standings with 23 points, one less than Genk. Leuven is sixth and last (17 points).

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