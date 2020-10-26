Rezaeian late stunner seals victory for Al-Duhail [VIDEO]

215 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Iranian international winger Ramin Rezaeian scored a late goal for Al-Duhail in the match against Al-Rayyan Sunday night.

At Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, Al-Duhail beat Al-Rayyan 2-1.

Al-Rayyan, who has recently completed the signing of Persepolis and Iran defender Shoja Khalilzadeh, had taken the lead through a goal by Yaccine Brahimi before Dudu levelled the score in the 68th minute off a penalty kick.

Rezaeian scored a stunning free-kick winner in stoppage time.

Al-Duhail raised its points tally to nine and Al-Rayyan stood on seven after five rounds of action.